PM Modi brought 'sanjeevani booti' like Hanuman to eliminate COVID-19: Ashwini Choubey

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in dealing with the COVID-19 situation in the country, Union Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey, on March 01 said that in guise of Lord Hanuman, PM Modi brought 'sanjeevani booti' for common people to eliminate COVID-19.

"Prime Minister has set a precedent by taking COVID-19 Vaccine today.

The indigenous vaccine is a living example of self-reliant India.

In guise of Lord Hanuman, Prime Minister has brought in 'sanjeevani booti' for common people to eliminate COVID-19," said MoS Health.