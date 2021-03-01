Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Feared 'History Repeating Itself' In Clips of Upcoming Interview
In one of two 30-second clips released by CBS, Prince Harry can be heard saying he feared “history repeating itself.” The clips teased an interview that will air on March 7.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.