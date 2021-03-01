Everything You Need to Know About Heart Disease If You Have a Family History

A key risk factor for heart disease is genetics.If you have a first-degree relativewith an ailment affiliated withheart disease, you are at risk.Fortunately, you can lower your risk by nearlyhalf by adopting healthy lifestyle habits.Adopt a diet rich in foods thatare high in monounsaturatedfats, like avocados and olive oil.Set aside at least 150 minutes eachweek to exercise, per the American HeartAssociation's (AHA) recommendation.The AHA recommends that adults age20 and older have their cholesterolchecked every year to monitor their risk.Finally, keep an open dialog withyour doctor about heart health