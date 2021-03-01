Former French president Sarkozy sentenced to jail

Judges found former French president Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of trying to bribe a judge and of influence-peddling on Monday and sentenced him to three years in jail, with two years suspended.
Soraya Ali reports.
He is the first former French leader to be handed out a prison sentence that includes time with no remission.
Nicolas Sarkozy has been found guilty of trying to bribe a judge by offering to help him land a top job in Monaco. The former..