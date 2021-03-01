10 Times David Rose Was the Best Character on Schitt's Creek

E! Golden Globes Red Carpet Show’s 5 Most Awkward Moments
The Wrap
The Golden Globes red carpet looked pretty different this year — like, no red carpet — but a few things remained the same. The..
Many times, David Rose was the best character on "Schitt's Creek." Our countdown includes David talks trust with Alexis, David likes the wine, not the label, David decides to stay in Schitt's Creek, and more!
The Golden Globes red carpet looked pretty different this year — like, no red carpet — but a few things remained the same. The..
Netflix's Hollywood period drama "Mank" got a leading six nominations on Wednesday for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film, while..