US Begins Distributing a Third COVID-19 Vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Feb.

27.

The next day, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted to recommend the vaccine.

3.9 million doses of the single-shot vaccine are expected to be "delivered as early as this Tuesday morning.".

The vaccine can also be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures, making it easier to distribute.

After this first round of distribution, supplies will be limited for the next couple of weeks.

But experts are hopeful that having a third COVID-19 vaccine available will help to slow the spread of the virus as variants are emerging.

.

Because there are new viral variants coming out right now, with some chance that some of them could eventually become somewhat resistant to the protection provided by vaccines, it's really important to get it out there fast, Dr. Eric Rubin, a member of the FDA vaccine advisory committee and a professor at the Harvard T.H.

Chan School of Public Health, to CNN.

According to the CDC, over 49.7 million Americans have received a first dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine.

Over 24.7 million, about 7.5% of the population, have received both doses