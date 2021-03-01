What you need to know: March 1

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Monday, March 1.

Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Take a look at this... it's what officers seized during the search of home of west sacramento avenue sunday night..

Making two arrests.

They say one suspect..

Was smoking meth in the garage ... where they found a modified ghost gun converted into a fully automatic pistol..and several replica firearms police say they also confiscated methamphetamine , tear gas, a stun gun, and several pieces of stolen mail..

### happening today - a rate hike for pg-and e customers.

Energy rates will now rise by 8 dollars and 73 cents a month.

Comparatively - customers who paying 188 dollars in january..

Will now pay nearly 197 dollars.

Pg&e reps say the increase is to pay for wildfire reduction and improving the power safety shutoff program.### that price hike..

Coming just two days after a federal report was released on the camp fire.

The 400 page report ... from the u-s department commerce ... says butte county officials were prepared for evacuations -- but the 50 mile per hour wind that day caused spotting four miles ahead of the fire -- which caused resources to be spread thin.

This morning investigators on the hunt in siskiyou jesse askey ... deputies say he was last seen near big springs thursday, and may be armed.

Deputies responed thursday night to a report of shots fired and askey is believed to be responsible a siskyou county sheriff's deputy and c-h-p officer contacted askey saturday night -- but say he resisted arrest and tried to take an officer's rifle.## happening today - chico state leaders are set to kick off their state of the campus address the virtual address kicks off at 6 o clock tonight and lasts through 7 p-m.

Some of the topics that chico state leaders will be tackling include housing, classes and student extracurricular involvement.

Reps with a government watchdog agency says nearly two dozen states have not started using a key system to block fraud... an associated press review found that many states will not even publicly acknowledge the extent of the problem.

That watchdog report says attempts to combat fraud are causing delays for people who legitimately need unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

## as a key c-d-c advisory panel and the cdc director gave johnson and johnson's one shot vaccine the green light.

The independent group of experts unanimously voted in recommendation of the single- dose vaccine being used in adults ages 18 and older.

The virtual meeting was held hours after the f-d-a authorized the vaccine for emergency use saturday.