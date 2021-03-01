Local Eatery Shocked to Find Their Catering Van Missing

Police are investigating after the catering van of an Evansville restaurant was targeted by thieves.

It's been a difficult year for local businesses.... now - one east- side restaurant is pleading for answers - after their trailer was stolen..... police were called to acropolis restaurant and catering on north green river road saturday morning.... this - after the owner discovered the trailer - which had all their catering equipment inside - was gone.... "things were so bad during the pandemic, we didn't do any business during 2020.

Everybody is trying to help us locate it and i hope we find it."

Owners say - while acropolis does not have cameras outside the building - they're hopeful a nearby business might have footage - that would help in the