Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 1, 2021

Local Eatery Shocked to Find Their Catering Van Missing

Credit: WEVV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Local Eatery Shocked to Find Their Catering Van Missing
Local Eatery Shocked to Find Their Catering Van Missing

Police are investigating after the catering van of an Evansville restaurant was targeted by thieves.

It's been a difficult year for local businesses.... now - one east- side restaurant is pleading for answers - after their trailer was stolen..... police were called to acropolis restaurant and catering on north green river road saturday morning.... this - after the owner discovered the trailer - which had all their catering equipment inside - was gone.... "things were so bad during the pandemic, we didn't do any business during 2020.

Everybody is trying to help us locate it and i hope we find it."

Owners say - while acropolis does not have cameras outside the building - they're hopeful a nearby business might have footage - that would help in the

You might like