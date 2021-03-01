US boy unwraps border patrol agent dad after not seeing each other for nine months

This was the moment a 4-year-old boy in San Benito, Texas, was reunited with his dad after not seeing each other for nine months.

Christopher Padill Jr unwrapping a tall pile of boxes thinking it was going to be a robot inside.

After opening up the pile he unveils his dad and the duo immediately hug each other.

Clarissa Padilla, the filmer, said: "Earlier in 2020, my brother left for the Border Patrol Academy, leaving behind his 4-year-old son.

The training was supposed to last for six months but due to COVID-19, it turned into nine months." "My brother and nephew were longing for each other.

My brother had a hard time being away from my nephew, to the point where he started questioning his career choice.

My family and I encouraged him to continue his career & that we'd care for his son no matter what." This clip was filmed on December 19, 2020, and has raked in almost 100k likes on TikTok.