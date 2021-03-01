This was the moment a 4-year-old boy in San Benito, Texas, was reunited with his dad after not seeing each other for nine months.
US boy unwraps border patrol agent dad after not seeing each other for nine months
Christopher Padill Jr unwrapping a tall pile of boxes thinking it was going to be a robot inside.
After opening up the pile he unveils his dad and the duo immediately hug each other.
Clarissa Padilla, the filmer, said: "Earlier in 2020, my brother left for the Border Patrol Academy, leaving behind his 4-year-old son.
The training was supposed to last for six months but due to COVID-19, it turned into nine months." "My brother and nephew were longing for each other.
My brother had a hard time being away from my nephew, to the point where he started questioning his career choice.
My family and I encouraged him to continue his career & that we'd care for his son no matter what." This clip was filmed on December 19, 2020, and has raked in almost 100k likes on TikTok.