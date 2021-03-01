Chloé Zhao Becomes First Asian Woman to Win Golden Globe For Best Director

Chloé Zhao Becomes First Asian Woman to Win Golden Globe For Best Director.

The director took home the award for her film ‘Nomadland,’ starring Frances McDormand.

The film, which follows a van-dwelling nomad, also won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Zhao is only the second woman to take home the award, following Barbra Streisand’s win for ‘Yentl’ almost 40 years ago.

Regina King and Emerald Fennell were also nominated, marking the first time three women were nominated in the category.

Zhao's next project, Marvel’s ‘Eternals,’ is slated for release later this year