These Priboj, Serbia YouTubers made this incredible compilation late in 2020 showing a blowtorch taking on several random objects and burning them down.
Butane torch takes on eggs, deodorant, soda and more in fascinating experiment
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 04:28s 0 shares 2 views
These Priboj, Serbia YouTubers made this incredible compilation late in 2020 showing a blowtorch taking on several random objects and burning them down.
"We destroyed various things such as shaving foam, coca-cola, eggs, deodorant, very interesting shots," said the filmer.