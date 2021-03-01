Co-WIN system operating well, hasn't faced any glitches: Govt

The chairperson of an empowered panel for administration of COVID-19 vaccine, RS Sharma said that around 17 lakh people have registered on March 01 to get vaccine jab.

"Around 17 lakh people have registered today since the morning.

The figure can be 35 lakh, if we consider that two people have registered using the same phone number.

The Co-WIN system is operating well and hasn't faced any glitches.

After the first shot of the vaccine, a provisional certificate will be given and then a final certificate will be issued after the second dose.

The certificate will also be available digitally on the Aarogya Setu app and digital locker.

Those who couldn't get registered on Co-WIN and are not able to access the internet can go to any centre and opt for walk-in vaccination facility.

They just have to carry their identity proof with them," said RS Sharma.