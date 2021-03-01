Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in JandK after 11 months

The schools in Jammu and Kashmir have reopened from today for classes 9 to 12.

As per the guidelines issued by the authorities, the schools have applied an odd-even formula which entails having only 50 percent of students on campus in a given day.

The JandK government has issued detailed SoPs for the resumption of academic activities for classes 8-12.

The SoPs include sanitisation of school premises, compulsory use of masks, sanitisers, and social distancing.

"I am so excited.

After two years, I am back to school.

My school uniform was getting dusty.

I am feeling good," says Mazin, a student.