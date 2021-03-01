Vaccine Rollout: Nine in 10 Over 65s Have Received First Jab

90% of over-65s in England have received their first coronavirus vaccine.

NHS England said that the vaccination programme had immunised over 17 million people in a matter of weeks, including four in five people aged 65 to 69.

The new milestone comes as nearly two million people aged 60 to 63 in England have been sent letters inviting them to book a Covid jab.

According to NHS England, the latest batch of invites will also mean everyone in the first seven priority groups will have been offered a vaccine.

Report by Avagninag.

