Covid vaccine reduces risk of serious illness by 80%

New data shows that a single jab of either the Oxford-AstraZeneca or the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid jab reduces the chance of needing hospital treatment by over 80%.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a Downing Street press conference that "a single shot of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or of the Pfizer vaccine works against severe infection among the over-70s with a more than 80% reduction in hospitalisations".

He added that the data shows "the protection that you get from catching Covid 35 days after a first jab is even slightly better for the Oxford jab than for Pfizer, albeit both results are clearly very strong." Report by Thomasl.

