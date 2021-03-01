DIY improvised snowshoes using wood sticks in the middle of the wild

While walking in the snow of Målselv, Norway, Daniel began his project of building his own snowshoes that took approximately 90 minutes while out in extreme temperatures of -14 c snow on February 19,

Daniel told Newsflare: "In extreme temperatures, you have to take care of your fingers when building snowshoes.

I'm absolutely rubbish working with gloves so I struggle massively in getting the job done." "If you're going to learn anything from this, make sure you have snowshoes, to begin with!"