Monday, March 1, 2021

DIY improvised snowshoes using wood sticks in the middle of the wild

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
While walking in the snow of Målselv, Norway, Daniel began his project of building his own snowshoes that took approximately 90 minutes while out in extreme temperatures of -14 c snow on February 19, 2021.

Daniel told Newsflare: "In extreme temperatures, you have to take care of your fingers when building snowshoes.

I'm absolutely rubbish working with gloves so I struggle massively in getting the job done." "If you're going to learn anything from this, make sure you have snowshoes, to begin with!"

