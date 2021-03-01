While walking in the snow of Målselv, Norway, Daniel began his project of building his own snowshoes that took approximately 90 minutes while out in extreme temperatures of -14 c snow on February 19,
DIY improvised snowshoes using wood sticks in the middle of the wild
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 04:04s 0 shares 1 views
While walking in the snow of Målselv, Norway, Daniel began his project of building his own snowshoes that took approximately 90 minutes while out in extreme temperatures of -14 c snow on February 19, 2021.
Daniel told Newsflare: "In extreme temperatures, you have to take care of your fingers when building snowshoes.
I'm absolutely rubbish working with gloves so I struggle massively in getting the job done." "If you're going to learn anything from this, make sure you have snowshoes, to begin with!"