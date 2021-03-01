Right now -- you are taking a live look at some of the major roadways across north alabama.

We are keeping a close eye on traffic this morning as the heavy rain could cause some ponding and slick spots.

Happening right now over 25-million people are under a threat for severe storms and flash flooding!

A third day of heavy rain and storms are expected across the eastern and central u-s -- including right here in alabama.

The rain is expected to stay in the south throughout the first part of this week.

There is a flash flood watch in effect for almost all of north alabama.

Waay 31's luke hajdasz is live in madison at indian creek greenway this morning.

Luke, how's it looking out there?

Take live pat, marie - the playground here at indian creek is under water in some places.

Thats pretty indicative of the roads, too.

Adlib of current conditions possible look at the river when the sun comes up not the worst flooding its seen by any means large puddles on the roads wipers on = lights on first day back to school for madison city may be an indoor recess if this playground is any indication of the others.

Live in madison, luke hajdasz, waay 31 news.