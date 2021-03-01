Matt Hancock: 'Exciting new data' shows effectiveness of vaccines

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was “exciting new data” showing the effectiveness of the vaccines.He told a Downing Street press conference the data showed that “a single shot of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or of the Pfizer vaccine works against severe infection among the over-70s with a more than 80% reduction in hospitalisations”.
Covid vaccine reduces risk of serious illness by 80%
ODN
