Matt Hancock: 'Exciting new data' shows effectiveness of vaccines
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was “exciting new data” showing the effectiveness of the vaccines.He told a Downing Street press conference the data showed that “a single shot of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine or of the Pfizer vaccine works against severe infection among the over-70s with a more than 80% reduction in hospitalisations”.