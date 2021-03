47 charged Hong Kongers draw huge response from pro-democracy crowd Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:57s 01 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

47 charged Hong Kongers draw huge response from pro-democracy crowd Hundreds gathered outside this Hong Kong courthouse on Monday (March 1) as the pro-democracy crowd demonstrates against 47 arrested for violating the new national security law.

