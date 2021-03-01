Highlights from the 2021 Golden Globes

The 78th Golden Globe Awards started with technical glitches but ended with powerful speeches from Cecil B.
DeMille Award winner Jane Fonda and Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman’s widow.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards started with technical glitches but ended with powerful speeches from Cecil B.
DeMille Award winner Jane Fonda and Taylor Simone Ledward, Chadwick Boseman’s widow.
The 78th Golden Globe Awards underwent a rocky evening technically while fleetingly seeking to address the controversy rocking the..
Canada's golden comedy is at it again! "Schitt's Creek" nabbed five nominations for the 2021 SAG Awards just 24 hours after..