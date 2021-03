THE TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD WANTS TO GET MESSY!!

Bumper2Bumpertv sees the TRD Pro version as something authentic in the segment.

The 2021 4Runner SUV from Toyota may have old school styling but it is still one of the most durable vehicles on and off the road.

(NAT SOT) LET’S GET DOWN AND DIRTY!!

THAT IS THE MANTRA FOR OFF ROAD ENTHUSIASTS AND THE TOYOTA 4RUNNER TRD IS SINGING IN HARMONY WITH THAT WAY OF THINKING.

AT LEAST THAT IS THE WAY WE SAW THING WHEN THIS LUNAR ROCK GRAY UNIT WAS DELIVERED TO US FOR EVALUATION.

THE 4RUNNER HAS BEEN A STAPLE IN THE BRAND’S LINEUP FOR A LONG TIME.

IN MOST CASES IT COMES WITH CIVILIZED TIRES DESIGNED FOR OPERATING ON ASPHALT INSTEAD OF OFF THE PAVED PATH.

THE TEST VEHICLE WAS THE TRD TRIM LEVEL AND IN THIS PLATFORM THAT ACTUALLY IS MORE THAN FLASH GRAPHICS AND BADGING.

WE TOOK A PEEK UNDERNEATH THE ENGINE AND WERE DELIGHTED TO FIND THIS.

A TRUE SKID PLATE TO PROTECT THE WORKING PARTS OF THE DRIVE TRAIN.

ALONG WITH THE SKID PLATE ARE FOX SHOCKS ON ALL FOUR WHEELS TO MAKE EXTREME OFF ROADING EASIER.

THIS SETUP WORKS WELL WITH THE 9.6 INCH \+GROUND CLEARANCE THIS IS REALLY APPRECIATED WHEN YOU TRY TO CREEP OVER A DOWNED TREE OR THROUGH SOME ROCKY TERRAIN.

THE WHEELS ARE P265/70R17 ALL TERRAIN MODE TIRES, SO EVEN RUNNING IN MUD OR SNOW THE 4RUNNER CAN PICK ITS WAY THROUGH SOME TOUGH SITUATIONS.

DRIVERS ALSO GET HELP IN BLIND SPOTS WITH A STEERING MONITOR DISPLAY.

THE LONG PROVEN 4 WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM GETS THE MOST FROM A ROCK SOLID FIVE SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

POWER COMES FROM THE RELIABLE AND FAMILIAR TOYOTA 4.0 LITER V6 ENGINE.

THAT MEANS 270 HORSEPOWER AND 278 POUND FEET OF TORQUE IS READY TO GO TO WORK.

SPEAKING OF WORK, THE 4RUNNER IS CAPABLE OF TOWING AS WELL AND CAN PULL UP TO A 5000 POUND TRAILER.

WE ENJOYED THE FUNCTIONAL INTERIOR SOME OF WHICH HAS THE EXPECTED TRD BRANDING.

NOW A THIRD ROW IS OPTIONAL BUT WE WONDER WHY.

WITHOUT THAT EXTRA SEATING THE CARGO SPACE HAS 46 CUBIC FEET OF ROOM TO STORE THINGS AND ITS EASY TO ACCESS WITH THE SLIDE DECK.

WHILE SOME DRIVERS SEE THE 4RUNNER AS A RELIABLE SUV THAT HAS GOOD STREET MANNERS, WE THINK THE TRD VERSION LIVES UP TO ITS BILLING AS THE UNIT YOU DON’T MIND USING FOR THE DIRTY JOBS AS WELL.

I’M GREG MORRISON.