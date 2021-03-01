Veterans receive COVID vaccine at the Biloxi VA Medical Center

- the gulf coast veterans' health- care system held its second mas- covid-19 vaccination event at - the biloxi va medical - center over the weekend.- new 25's janae jordan spoke wit- nurses and veterans on the- importance of receiving the - vaccine.- - l'quitha brock- veteran - "i felt really good about it today" l'quitha brock and other- veterans rolled up their sleeve- ready to help stop the spread o- the - coronavirus virus by taking the- first dose of the vaccination.- getting the covid vaccination - has been challnging for - many.

The mass vaccination even- at the biloxi veterans- affairs medical center helped - priorities those who have serve- the country.

After doing her- research brock was ready to get- vaccianted.

- l'quitha brock- veteran - - - - "what i did is some research an talked to some nurses about the- vaccine and it- assured me that everything was- okay, so i decided to go ahead- and take the- vaccine" since the va has started- adminstering the vaccination- they- have given out about 12,000 - doses - ronda magee a nurse tells news- 25 its important for- all people but espicially - veterans to recieve the - vaccination.- ronda magee- nurse- - - "it is very important that we b vaccinated against the covid- pandemic we are - loosing alot of people to this- virus and so its just extremly- important that we can get - - - vaccinated" janae jordan- news 25 - "a 15 minute waiting period was inforced for each patient befor- leaving the facility to - make sure of no symptoms of - flair-ups" christopher saslo - associate - director for patient care - services- "so the goal is to make sure that we have observation to all- the veterans after the- have had their vaccines, so our- nursing staff is administering- the - vaccine can have up to three- patients in a room because of - social distancing - - - - allowing us to make sure we are- monitoring for any accute - symptoms that - may be their" biloxi veterans affairs medical- center will host another walk-i- covid-19 vaccination clinic - monday, march 1, at bldg.

- 25 from 10 a.m.

Through 4 p.m.- in