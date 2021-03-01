Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, March 1, 2021

Veterans receive COVID vaccine at the Biloxi VA Medical Center

Credit: WXXV
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Veterans receive COVID vaccine at the Biloxi VA Medical Center
Veterans receive COVID vaccine at the Biloxi VA Medical Center

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System held its second mass COVID-19 vaccination event at the Biloxi VA Medical Center over the weekend.

- the gulf coast veterans' health- care system held its second mas- covid-19 vaccination event at - the biloxi va medical - center over the weekend.- new 25's janae jordan spoke wit- nurses and veterans on the- importance of receiving the - vaccine.- - l'quitha brock- veteran - "i felt really good about it today" l'quitha brock and other- veterans rolled up their sleeve- ready to help stop the spread o- the - coronavirus virus by taking the- first dose of the vaccination.- getting the covid vaccination - has been challnging for - many.

The mass vaccination even- at the biloxi veterans- affairs medical center helped - priorities those who have serve- the country.

After doing her- research brock was ready to get- vaccianted.

- l'quitha brock- veteran - - - - "what i did is some research an talked to some nurses about the- vaccine and it- assured me that everything was- okay, so i decided to go ahead- and take the- vaccine" since the va has started- adminstering the vaccination- they- have given out about 12,000 - doses - ronda magee a nurse tells news- 25 its important for- all people but espicially - veterans to recieve the - vaccination.- ronda magee- nurse- - - "it is very important that we b vaccinated against the covid- pandemic we are - loosing alot of people to this- virus and so its just extremly- important that we can get - - - vaccinated" janae jordan- news 25 - "a 15 minute waiting period was inforced for each patient befor- leaving the facility to - make sure of no symptoms of - flair-ups" christopher saslo - associate - director for patient care - services- "so the goal is to make sure that we have observation to all- the veterans after the- have had their vaccines, so our- nursing staff is administering- the - vaccine can have up to three- patients in a room because of - social distancing - - - - allowing us to make sure we are- monitoring for any accute - symptoms that - may be their" biloxi veterans affairs medical- center will host another walk-i- covid-19 vaccination clinic - monday, march 1, at bldg.

- 25 from 10 a.m.

Through 4 p.m.- in

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage