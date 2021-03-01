A Connecticut Man's $35 Yard Sale Purchase Turned Out to Be a Rare Chinese Artifact Worth

Estate and yard sales arealways full of hidden gems.And while an item may be just the thingyou were looking for, rarely are theyworth more than the price on the sticker.But that wasn't the case for a Connecticutman who purchased a blue and white bowlat a New Haven yard sale for $35.He sent photos to an auction specialist.And it turns out the bowl is in facta 15th-century Chinese antique valuedbetween $300,000 and $500,000.It will be placed up for auction atSotheby's in New York next month