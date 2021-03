The former president of the FC Barcelona soccer club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was arrested on Monday (March 1) in the Catalan capital as part of the ongoing investigation into a scandal known as “Barç

The former president of the FC Barcelona soccer club, Josep Maria Bartomeu, was arrested on Monday (March 1) in the Catalan capital as part of the ongoing investigation into a scandal known as “Barçagate,” involving the alleged smearing of players and opponents of the entrepreneur on social media.