JJ Watt to Sign 2-Year Contract With Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt to Sign 2-Year Contract With Arizona Cardinals .

Watt and the Cardinals both made the announcement on March 1.

.

According to an anonymous source, the deal is worth $31 million, including $23 million guaranteed.

Watt left the Houston Texans on Feb.

12 after spending a decade with the team.

He will rejoin former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins and former Texans defensive backs coach Vance Joseph.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Watts ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate in 2020