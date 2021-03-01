JJ Watt to Sign 2-Year Contract With Arizona Cardinals .
Watt and the Cardinals both made the announcement on March 1.
.
According to an anonymous source, the deal is worth $31 million, including $23 million guaranteed.
Watt left the Houston Texans on Feb.
12 after spending a decade with the team.
He will rejoin former Texans teammate DeAndre Hopkins and former Texans defensive backs coach Vance Joseph.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Watts ranked 15th out of 119 qualified pass-rushers in pass rush win rate in 2020