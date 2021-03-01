Harrah’s Gulf Coast held a job fair this weekend

- - harrah's gulf coast held a job- fair for seasonal pool- positions saturday inside - magnolia house.

- harrah's was seeking to fill- over 20 postions.

- the job fair offered an - exclusive opportunity for - onsite interviews with- department leaders for full - and part-time positions,- including pool bartenders,- pool security, pool attendants,- pool servers, and more.

- many candidates were offered- positions on the spot.- brooke robbins, director of - human resources at- harrah's explains the process - after being hired.- - brooke robbins- director of - human - resources at harrah's gulf coas- "if an offer is made to a candidate we are inviting them- back next week to finish just - some processing, uniform- fitting.

Meet again with leader- of their department that- they have been offered a- position in, and than our newly- - - hired candidates go thru a new- hire oreintation program and- than we are exciting to get the- out and working" harrah's is looking to have - thieir outdoor pool and the - amenities that go along with it- open early next month so that -