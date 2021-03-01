Skip to main content
Gulfport residents came out to eat at the Scratch Kitchen food truck

Long lines awaited customers at the Scratch Kitchen food truck in Gulfport Sunday afternoon.

Can begin- working.- - long lines awaited customers at- the scratch kitchen - food truck in gulfport sunday - afteroon.

- the scratch kitchen was - established in may of 2020 afte- the owner brittany alexander- took a roadtrip across- county.

- the food truck has a home - location in ocean springs - but travels to different areas- along the mississippi gulf- coast.- the scratch kitchen is known fo- its signature heavenly fruit- nachos.

- they also serve loaded nachos ,- smashed potatoes and- flatbreads.

- the food truck company has- become so popular in such a - short amount of time that they- decided to have a "follow that food truck" campaign.

- brittany alexander-owner of the- scratch - kitchen - - - "follow that food truck is just something i started because we- were getting bum- borded every night with a tone- of questions like where are you- guys located ,- what are your hours and where - can we find your menue so i - started follow that food- truck on facebook it will show- our special everyday like i sai- it will show our hours- and locations for the day and - also our promos we do alot of - promos for kids we do - kids eat free twice a month" you can catch them friday march- 5th at the downtown biloxi- block

