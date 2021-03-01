Taylor Swift Fires Back at Netflix’s ‘Ginny and Georgia’ Over ‘Deeply Sexist’ Joke

Taylor Swift took to Twitter on March 1 to call out Netflix’s new show ‘Ginny and Georgia.’.

The series, which was released on February 24, made an unkind reference to Swift in its finale.

Ginny and Georgia, the daughter and mother duo featured in the show, are having an argument when the former exclaims “What do you care?

You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”.

Swift took offense to the insult, calling it a “lazy, deeply sexist joke.” .

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

Swift continued, calling the show out for “degrading hard working women.” .

How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s--- as FuNnY … Happy Women’s History Month I guess, Taylor Swift, via Twitter.

This is not the first time Swift has responded to sexist jokes made at her expense.

In a 2016 interview with ‘Vogue,’ Swift said she was a “national lighting rod for slut-shaming.” .

If I could talk to my 19-year-old self, I’d just say, ‘Hey, you know, you’re gonna date just like a normal 20 something should be allowed to, but you’re going to be a national lightning rod for slut-shaming.’, Taylor Swift, to 'Vogue'.

Neither Netflix nor the creators of ‘Ginny and Georgia’ have yet to comment on the matter.