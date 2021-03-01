Important Role Of Law Enforcement K9s

In the past two weeks, two Minnesota law enforcement k9s have been wounded or killed in the line of duty.

Annalise Johnson is speaking to a local k9 handler about the important role of these highly trained animals.

She joins us live.

I'm here at the olmsted county law enforcement center. I spoke to a member of the k9 unit who tells me k9s are tools

I spoke to a member of the k9 unit who tells me k9s are tools - but kimt news 3 about two weeks ago - anoka police k9 bravo was shot during an armed carjacking.

And late last week - duluth police k9 luna was killed during an armed standoff.

Deputy ryan mangan says the incidents hit close to home - because he knows how much work goes into the dogs and how much they mean to communities.

K9 rajko helps deputy mangan stay safe on the street.

Rajko is trained in narcotics and patrol.

Dogs' senses are stronger than humans' - so they're useful in finding people and evidence.

Mangan says k9s are naturally going to protect their handler - just like your household pet may be protective of you.

In return - handlers protect their dogs too.

County sheriff's office we protect them from themselves a lot of the times because they will literally do anything for us as handlers.

We train them that way.

They're that confident in what they do.

Another level of protection the rochester and olmsted county k9 unit has - is stab and bulletproof vests on the dogs.

Live in rochester- annalise johnson

A seriously injured or killed k9 is also an expensive loss.

A new untrained addition to a department is roughly 10-thousand dollars... add training and equipment costs on top of that.

