Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Would Become Governor If Cuomo Impeached Or Resigns
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Would Become Governor If Cuomo Impeached Or Resigns

The controversy swirling around Gov.

Andrew Cuomo even has some Democrats calling for his resignation.

That puts a spotlight on the woman who would succeed him: Lt.

Gov.

Kathy Hochul.

CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.