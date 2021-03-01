Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul Would Become Governor If Cuomo Impeached Or Resigns

The controversy swirling around Gov.
Andrew Cuomo even has some Democrats calling for his resignation.
That puts a spotlight on the woman who would succeed him: Lt.
Gov.
Kathy Hochul.
CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.
There is speculation that Cuomo may resign. In that case, the Democratic lieutenant governor, Kathy Hochul, would take his job.