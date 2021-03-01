PKG: Alyssa Wray American Idol

C1 3 business of finding the next singing sensations.

This year, three kentuckians are getting their chance to audition.

Tonight...abc 36's monica harkins introduces us to a boyle county teen who says an artist is all she's ever wanted to be.

### "nat pop home video of singing" "alyssa: i have been singing since i came out of the womb i feel like" a lifelong kentuckians' dream...is becoming reality...on reality tv.

"alyssa: i somehow made it to audition for the judges in person."

Alyssa wray will make her debut before america this coming sunday.

"lionel richie: watch alyssa from a small town of 800 people... ."

That small town lionel richie is referencing?

Kentucky's own..

Perryville...but to richie's point...stars are born even in towns of 800 people.

Alyssa:"i was talking to my mom i was like, girl i don't know if i can do this.

So this is a lot of mixed emotions i'm not gonna lie i might have had a few tears during the day just because of nervousness so it was a ton of pressure.

But when i walked in the room, it was kind of lifted off and it was all it was all good."

All good....like muscle memory...especially when you consider she's a freshman musical theatre major at northern kentucky university...doing this interview with me from her dorm.

And you might already recognize her if you're on tik tok... nat pop her account has nearly 66 thousand followers.

Yet...despite performing her whole life...wray says there's nothing like auditioning for american idol.

"alyssa: because i've gotten to grow i can see myself on a stage singing for so many people, you know, like it's not just a dream i can see it now, and i didn't expect that.

" "alyssa: i'm just super blessed that i got to do these crazy things.

Get on a plane for the first time, sing for huge legends, and i can't wait for people to see what happens," and neither can we... monica harkins abc 36 news.

###