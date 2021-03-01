Bibb County crime rates trended down in 2020

After a year of killings in Bibb County, the Sheriff’s Office has shared surprising crime rate statistics.

The bibb county sheriff's office is crediting the pandemic for an overall drop in crime in 20-20, despite the record number of homicides last year.

41nbc's peyton spoke with the sheriff about the newly released crime statistics, and how he plans to make 20-21 even safer.

"we had significant decreases in some of our property crimes, and many of our persons crimes were also down."

The bibb county sheriff's office says there was a 27% decrease in overall crime from 2019 to 2020.

*standup* sheriff david davis called 2020 an anomoly year in terms of crime.

He says the pandemic could have helped lower some of the crime rates.

"i think covid may have had an impact from both sides.

More people were at home, staying home, less people tended to be out so i can tend to see why the property numbers were down so much."

The crimes that decreased most were commercial robbery, shoplifiting and car break-ins.

The sheriff hopes to continue decreasing the crime rate in 2021, and mayor lester miller hopes to help him with a new mental health initiative.

