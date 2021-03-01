schools prepare for regents exams

This month, the Board of Regents will be holding a special meeting to decide the future of this year's exams. The state originally requested the federal government to waive state assessments for grades 3 through 8 as well as regents exams, but that request was denied.

As things stand now, regents exams are 3 months away.

Look at tforece learning has forced educators to change how they teach.

Now,t.

Newschannel 2's brent kearney reports on how local school districts are prepari r the regents exams. as things stand now, regents exams are 3 months away.

But as many students have done their learning outside the classroom... some districts are concerned of how the students might do.

Whitesboro superintednent brian bellair says preparing for these tests puts alot of stress on the teachers and students.

.

None .

None "it's definitely creating additional challengesad staff.

When you look at any high stakes testing situation even under ideal conditions those are challenging."

Schools were expecting the government waive state assessments for grades 3 through 8 as well as regents exams but that did not happen.

The board of regents is also meeting this month to discuss what to do with the upcoming june exams. bellair says the district is planning for any outcome.

"now we've taken that approach all along that we're planning for those regents exams and we're planning for those tests to be administered.

So from a curriculum standpoint, teachers are teaching as if the exams are going to occur.

But again its more challanging now given the model of our instruction.

Testing security is also a concern for the district as they fear regents exams may be given remotely.

Obviously that does present some unique challenges with regard to test security and test integrity.

"in this case we may have studen alaround thet would be very difficult for us to secure and manage that situation."

Brent kearney news channel 2> districts believe it could be about a month