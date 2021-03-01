schools prepare for regents exams

As things stand now, regents exams are 3 months away.
This month, the Board of Regents will be holding a special meeting to decide the future of this year's exams. The state originally requested the federal government to waive state assessments for grades 3 through 8 as well as regents exams, but that request was denied.
But as many students have done their learning outside the classroom... some districts are concerned of how the students might do.
Whitesboro superintednent brian bellair says preparing for these tests puts alot of stress on the teachers and students.