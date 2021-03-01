Dave Wood will leave a legacy of leadership and success at West Lafayette

We prepare to say goodbye to a tippecanoe county hoops legend..

Dave wood's basketball journey has taken him all over the midwest with several stops at both the college and high school levels..

And he's wrapping up a coaching career at west lafayette high school that simply speaks for itself..

Sports 18's dakota simon has the story... for 27 years..

Nat this has been dave wood's view on a winter's afternoon..

Dave: i have never not wanted to come to this building..

Wood plans to retire from teaching and coaching at the end of the school year..

A post he's held at west side since the mid-nineties.

They've changed.

Dave: my practice schedule today looks nothing like it did in 1994..

Sam: i've never seen a basketball game at west lafayette that he wasn't coaching..

Colin: if there are any legends at west lafayette, it's coach wood.

Braeden: he never has bad days.

And three different viewpoints on a coaching career that's changed the lives of many..

Wood took over the boys head coaching job at west lafayette after a year at his alma mater pike..

Nat the red devils have piled up more than 300 wins 8 sectional titles..

And for wood..

A lot of memories..

Dave: that was a surprise, i didn't know any of that was happening..

Before west lafayette beat lebanon earlier this season..

Dozens of former players returned to berberian gymnasium to honor their former coach..

Dave: the best part of this job, is watching my kids grow up..

You see, wood's career spells beyond the sport of basketball..

He's a teacher in room g519 and a mentor to many in the west lafayette community..

Sam: it's not just basketball coach, it's not just teacher, it's just overall great person.

So as the time winds down on wood's coaching career..

Nat dave: i will miss these kids..

No question.

We say so long to one of greater lafayette's all-time greats..

Where wood sits in a league of his own..

From west lafayette high school, dakota simon, sports 18 thanks so much dakota... important to note, wood is ending his career in one of the toughest seasons of them all..

The head coach is still getting over a bout with covid himself and the team has gone through two different pauses during the season..

Rdp will start their pursuit of a yet another sectional title when they play western on wednesday night at the twin lakes sectional..