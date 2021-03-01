Knox County plans two seperate COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics

The clinics are intended to help folks who have not been able to make it to the county's main clinic.

While the state of indiana is celebrating 1 million vaccinations... one community says it can do more.

Knox county health officials say that's because not everyone is taking advantage of being eligible.

News 10 bureau chief gary brian explains what the problem is and how the county is working to fix it.

Gar} "monday was another steady day for vaccine distribution here in knox county.

Now it's been about a week since folks age 60 and over have been able to get the vaccine.

Health officials here say they're not seeing as many people as they were hoping."

Knox county has been doing better in the last few weeks.

Good samaritan hospital has supplied 500 additional doses of the moderna vaccine to the county's clinic.

Knox county saw two days last week with no new cases.

Only 2 new cases were reported on monday.

Health officer dr. alan stewart says the approval of the johnson and johnson vaccine is also big for knox county.

"the johnson and johnson has been approved and the state of indiana is anticipating getting some johnson and johnson.

On saturday we got notice that we could apply to get some."

Stewart says the 60 and above age group has not been coming out to the clinic as much as they'd hoped.

He believes this is due to many of those folks still working.

Knox county will change up it's clinic hours in hopes of helping folks get vaccinated after they get off.

They are also planning two outreach clinics.

On friday a clinic will be put on at the knox county fairgrounds in bicknell.

Saturday another clinic will be at the bluejeans center in monroe city.

Stewart says the johnson and johnson vaccine is intended for these types of clinics.

"people do not have to register before they come.

We will be able to register them.

We hope that this will get the population that maybe redluctant to travel the distance.

It'll also help the population that may not have been able to schedule their appointment on the computer."

Gar} "now for a complete list of the outreach clinic's times and dates head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story.

In knox county, gary brian news 10."

