Dangers at Wallace Ave.

We recently took a report from you at home about a road in terre haute you think is dangerous.

Some are saying "wallace avenue" is not safe.

This is between 25th street and fruitridge avenue.

We went today to check it out.

Drivers tells us... 2 cars going opposite directions can't fit on the road at the same time.

And as you can see the road is breaking down.

Which is causing this already narrow road, to become even more dangerous.

Residents say the road is to the point where two vehicles can't pass without one of them having to get off the road.

I spoke with mayor bennett about this particular stretch of road.

He says that they have been receiving calls about the road, and asks residents to remain patient.

Widening a road takes a lot of planning, and money.

"when we've got a certain amount of budgeted dollars every year, typically about 1.2 million dollars that we have to repair streets, pave streets, those kinds of things.

So even to widen it a few feet on each side would be a significant undertaking."

Mayor bennett encourages people who have questions or feel like they arent being heard to call his office so he can give them more information.

