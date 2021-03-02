Recent Trends in the Local Real Estate Market

However, locally, we are seeing an imbalance of supply and demand.

Demand for new homes is a trend that experts are seeing nationwide.

Local realtors are saying... now is a great time to sell your house... but prospective buyers may not be so lucky.

News 10's hannah follman has more on the current real estate market.

Rondrell, patrece... local realtors tell me... the real estate market here in the wabash valley is seeing high demand.

However the supply cannot keep up with it.

I spoke with one terre haute couple who shared her experience buying a home during this time.

daniel and julie plasencia are recent homebuyers in terre haute.

"we bought our house via facetime" a unique experience for them to say the least... but they were not expecting to "face" as much competition a they did.

"it was wild..

We didnt think the market was going to be as difficult as it was."

However, locally there is an underlying problem facing many homeowners, like julie.

It's an imbalance in supply and demand.

This means there are not enough homes available for everyone wanting to buy one.

"everytime something came up... it was gone... right away" bernice helman is the vice president of coldwell realtors helman.

She said inventory levels are at historic lows for the area.

Normally, a balanced real estate market has about six months worth of homes to sell,.... now it is less than 2 months with the decreased supply.

Inventory is just so tight.

Its really crazy when a home hits the market and its appropriately priced and in good condition... the activity is incredibly strong.

The main reason for this increased demand and low inventory more people are moving to indiana.

"indiana is a great place to live and is very affordable.

We are seeing some migration coming across the state line.

Whatever the reason... the plascentia's are glad they were able to find their forever homes.

But in this market, experts say you'll have to act quickly if you want the same.

This low supply is driving up home prices in the area.

Listen to this... in 2016, the average price of a home in west central indiana was 115 thousand dollars.

Now that number is near 150 thousand.

