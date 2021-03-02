5pm Wolfe County Flood Rescue 03.01.2021

THE HAZEL GREEN FIRE DEPARTMENT SAYS VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER EDDIE STACY WAS TURNING AROUND AT KY 33-56 WHEN HE FOUND A CAR WITH FOUR ADULTS AND A ONE-YEAR-OLD INSIDE AND QUICKLY TOOK ACTION.

Talk more about the flooding in wolfe county because this is a remarkable story... a cell phone flash light saved lives.

The hazel green fire department says volunteer firefighter eddie stacy was turning around at ky 33-56 when he saw the light from a distance.

He found a car with four adults and a one-year-old inside and quickly took action.

"we got a rope and i tied it around myself and then they held the other end and i waded out and got the lady baby and its mommy and i got them back to safety.

Then i went back to get the rest."

Stacy says by the time he went to get the last woman out of the car...she was having a seizure.

He says his training helped him move as quickly and as safely as possible.

Luckily... stacy says the county sheriff lives nearby so he brought his tractor to pull the woman out and he says now, they're all fine.

The family lost their ca everything else inside so stacy bought them a brand new car seat.

Plus if you want to help...you can find a link to a fundraiser on w-t-v-q dot com.

Ots image:left coronavirus in ky coronavirus 5.jpg