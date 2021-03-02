Sneaky New Zealand octopus steals GoPro to take SELFIE

Louis in this amazing clip from January 1.

This is the sneaky incredible footage from Maitai Bay, Northern New Zealand where an octopus takes a GoPro from a Jesse St.

"I was startled by an up-close encounter with an octopus when it wrapped its tentacles around my hand and forearm and snatched the GoPro and handle out of my hand.

It then turned the camera around facing itself as if it wanted to take a "selfie" video.

Luckily I was able to retrieve the GoPro and the amazing footage of this unique wildlife encounter that I will never forget," St.

Louis tells Newsflare.