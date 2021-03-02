Expert explains rise in gas prices nationally and in Alabama

First emerged, new at 4-30 -- gas prices in huntsville are steadily increasing.

Gasoline across the nation rose about 7.5-cents per gallon in the past week.

Waay 31's olivia schueller spoke to folks filling up their gas tanks - and learned why there is a sudden increase in gas prices.

Lisa sites i think it's ridiculous, it was a lot better six months ago.

You can blame the gas price surge on the recent cold weather as well as fewer active oil rigs..

Demand is also higher since the pandemic is getting under control.

Sot patrick dehaan, head of petroleum analysis significant improvement in the covid-19 pandemic.

Cases are going down, americans are getting out, states are reopening and people are simply filling up their tanks more often, so demand has gone up.

Inconsistent weather will continue to affect gas prices...but opec is meeting this week about increasing oil production.

The increase could keep gas prices from going higher...as we approach memorial day and the summer.

Sot lisa sites we all have to try and make a living, and it makes it difficult when we have to put 60-dollars in our tank, just to get around.

Take gfx in 20-13...gas prices were at its highest - 3 dollars and sixty one cents.

In 2016...gas pricest were at its lowest - 1 dollar and fifty-four cents.

Today...2 dollars and fortyy-five cents standup bridge olivia schueller gas prices here in huntsville have gone up about 27 cents since last month.

It's reccommended to look at all the gas stations you have local and try to find the one that's most affordable...bef ore filling up your tank.

Take gfx neigboring areas gas prices range closely to huntsville.

Chattanooga....2 dollars and forty two cents...birmingha m averaging about the same.

Tennessee coming in the lowest...at 2 dollars and thirty eight cents.

Despite the quarter cent increase... some say they don't look too much at the number.

Sot brennan delker i try to find the one that i can get in and out of the easiest, if i'm being honest.

But for most, the cents add up...and can hurt your wallet.

Dehaan