House passes stimulus bill

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will take up the 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill this week.

Over the weekend..

The house of representitives passed president biden's 1-point-9 trillion dollar stimulus bill.

But what's next for the bill as it moves forward?

News 10's porsha williams joins us now live in the newsroom with more information.

This bill still has to head to the senate then to the presdient's desk!

I talked with an economics professor who gave me the run down.

Isu professor robert guell says the economy looks grim for people who work in..

Personal services..

And or restaurant and entertainment businesses.

Guell adds 10 million people are jobless in america right now.

This stimulus bill could help some of them..

As they depend of this help.

"it includes $1400 dollars per person in a house hold as a stimulus payment.

As long as it's a single adult in the house hold 75 thousand income limit.

If it's a married couple 150 thousand."

Democrats hope to have this bill on the hope to have democrats thousand."

Couple 150 thousand."

Democrats hope to have this bill on the presidents desk by mid march before unemployment benefits are set to expire.

Reporting live in the newsroom porsha williams news 10