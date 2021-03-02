1 Week Before Trial, Case Against Derek Chauvin Still Coming Together

In one week, jury selection begins in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, Esme Murphy reports (1:37).
WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 1, 2021
The trial is scheduled to start next Monday, March 8.
Just two weeks from Monday, the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case gets underway with jury selection, reports..