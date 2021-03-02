6pm Flooding State of Emergency 03.01.2021

THE GOVERNOR HAS DECLARED A STATE OF EMERGENCY... AFTER HEAVY RAINS OVER THE WEEKEND CAUSED SIGNIFICANT FLOODING ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN KENTUCKY.

The governor has declared a state of emergency... after heavy rains over the weekend caused significant flooding across central and eastern kentucky.

Fs vo bullets:no state of emergency declared over flooding source: office of the governor - governor decl ... this comes as 13 counties and cities have declared states of emergency, including casey, estill, johnson, magoffin, owsley, perry and pike counties.

The cities of paintsville and salyersville have also declared emergencies.

The heavy rainfall and flash flooding has led to numerous road closures, high water rescues and evacuations.

The governor says the kentucky national guard has been activated and 70 guardsmen are helping right now in six counties across the state.

Those guardsmen are helping with high water rescues, removing debris, and moving people to shelters.

