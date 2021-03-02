RPS elementary students return to full in-person learning

Individuals and billions for schools, and parents with kids at rochester public schools are saying today feels like the first day of school for students in pre?

"*k through 5th grade.

Beginning today students were transitioned from a hybrid model to full in?

"*person learning five days a week.

Parent nick fernholz says he has a child in second grade as well as fifth grade.

He hopes this change will allow his kids to catch up on their education.

They lived through history i mean no other kids have had to go through a year pretty much of not having hands on learning or a teacher every day or that kind of learning.

I said i know this is really hard but you're going to tell your kids about this.

The district does say families are able to continue with distance learning for the