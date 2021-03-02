RPS elementary students return to full in-person learning

Back to School 3/3/2021
Fayette County School 3rd - 5th graders came back to in-person learning today
Individuals and billions for schools, and parents with kids at rochester public schools are saying today feels like the first day of school for students in pre?
"*k through 5th grade.
Beginning today students were transitioned from a hybrid model to full in?
"*person learning five days a week.
Parent nick fernholz says he has a child in second grade as well as fifth grade.
He hopes this change will allow his kids to catch up on their education.
They lived through history i mean no other kids have had to go through a year pretty much of not having hands on learning or a teacher every day or that kind of learning.
I said i know this is really hard but you're going to tell your kids about this.
The district does say families are able to continue with distance learning for the
Fayette County School 3rd - 5th graders came back to in-person learning today
Munoz under pressure