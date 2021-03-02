Republican lawmaker reacts to being on Trump's 'enemies list'

Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) reacts to being on former President Trump’s “enemies list,” which consists of Republicans who voted against him in his second impeachment trial.
Republican lawmaker Rep. Anthony Gonzalez is facing backlash from his Ohio district for his vote to impeach former President Trump..
CNN’s Kyung Lah speaks with Trump supporters in Washington state who say they feel betrayed after Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) voted..