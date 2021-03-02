One-on-one with Senator Nielsen on Employment Development Department

All right so Daniels and you put out a press release about unemployment and the ultimate department so what's going on there right now what's going on is what's been going on for a long time Nida Californians are being ignored by their big agency the supposed to be of assistance to them the Employment Development Department it is a product of institutionalizing decade-long incompetence inability or unwillingness to deal with the issues that would ensure those who deserve the unemployment are able to access it to access even the agency one of my biggest problems is people have tried well over a year but it's off it's a constant not just you it's year.

Year to reach the agency by whatever means and the sad testimony to that is so many times an individuals individuals plural call into our offices meaning not just me but other legislators and when we answer the phone they cry why because they have another human voice a human voice finally answered them they were not lost in a morass of press 1 press to click go off get disconnected or I can't hear you I can't hear you hang up this is systemic in Garvin not Justice agency that this particular agency is so this agency did not anticipate any kind of changes that might occur like what has happened with the pandemic they obviously did not build in contingencies for her and everything is crashed and burned people are losing their livelihood I mean they're they're not their livelihood they're losing their and even their residences this department is incompetent how many people do you know the number have not received that unemployment so far they've applied for or the do know any numbers informed that it's somewhere in the neighborhood of a million right now have not Amendment old but we do know that inmates are getting their checks which most of them I expect do not deserve out of work because they have victimized their fellow citizens or their fellow California but yet they are receiving any of these does seem to be able to get checks into the institutions but to the people well that'll we'll get around to that later so you could actually let me into my next question right there do you think that part of this hold-up has to do with fraud that's going on or has to do with the priorities maybe being people like inmates or what do you think this hold up is again it's it's decades incoming its decades and be over the many years of my tenure these problems have been, the only thing that's different is the magnitude of it because so many more people now because of covet the other circumstances have been affected by being unemployed but it's just stomach and that's why to change it we have got to statutorily change a number of things at how that agency conducts its business how it relates to the people there have to be a formal imposed and designed not by the agency but by the legislature in that agency to ensure these kind of fraudulent things do not have it can be done but it will not be done if we leave things as they are within EDD yeah and so again you kind of love me right into my next question as a state lawmaker do you feel accountable for this what is your role in this what are your next steps to try and help people first of all I've dealt with it my whole career color me frustrated frustrated at Mile and my colleagues and governors for lack of success and making this agency more responsive to the citizens very frustrated but I also say that at least me personally I'm transitioning from that to be intolerant no more no more and I hope my colleagues and the governor remain with that same resolve to look through this agency audited top-to-bottom not just in the budget but in the structural management organization of the agency some of that even has got to be changed because it is not working how do you even go about changing that you said you audited it and then what are the next steps after that well if her example I have right here a document I worked on it's a letter chair of a subcommittee senator Shannon Grove Bakersfield and I have signed this letter that's the start to the subcommittee of the budget chair people asking them to incorporate in the budget some control steps mechanisms by Statute not by what we need to do it and report back to us know I'm commanding statutes that will change the way that agency does the my point is it's got to be change statutorily it can't be a promise it can't be a report to the legislature a year from now this is too desperate a circumstance so maybe a little different with which we are now some of us proposing some structural change in EDD and what should people do like right now for example I know my brother just lost his job few weeks ago you known he's waiting hasn't even heard anything stuff like that what do you recommend people do with their calling and they're just getting make a cat person you said they're crying when they finally get a person like talking to you what should people do that really need this money have once they have bills to pay I have to buy food what do they do rise up angrily not anger that they're a lot and complain to elected officials in government that this is happening to them and they want it to change now I know a lot of them are doing that we probably had more calls about this EDD department than any department since I've been around people are doing that but what we have got to do generally as a society you got to rest control from the agencies back into the hands of the citizens themselves this legislature and these agencies work for those citizens it has become an attitude over decades around here that the legislature and the agency's know best leave us be we'll take care of it that has not happened to tickly with EDD so the people need to complain go down to the office of your uncle I just like to wear and complain and let them know and most legislators we will be responsible for sure and then we will get the support to do things like Shannon Grove and I are proposing to do in the budget the ticket to the agencies and say change your ways and we'll make it change it statutorily not on a promise is there any timeline that you're hoping to start seeing these changes I mean as soon as possible is ideal but is there any you know realistically what are you hoping for and these this letter we are saying for example this is just in one paragraph Implement a formal policy no later than May 20-21 Time-Sert Implement Implement not promulgate not thinking about not have a meeting or a task force on formal policy Implement May 20-21 their number of Lowe's time certain dates Incorporated in what we want to be a statutory change so they legally are obliged to respond