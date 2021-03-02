Law officials educate parents on how to keep kids safe online

With the pandemic continuing to impact communities all over, both parents and children are online more than ever.

C1 3 b13 talking tonight, news at six... tonight, we're talking to law enforcement about how parents can stop an online predator from targeting their children.

It's a new warning, following the arrest of 44-year-old william griggs last month.

Investigators say he posed online as a teen boy, and chatted with underage girls.

Now, he's charged with child molestation.

41nbc's jatrissa wooten has the story.

Parents are online most likely for work and kids school, but what happens when virtual learning is over?

And parents step away.

According to the u.s department of justice--parents should stay involved in their child's digital world.

They recommend parents know what apps their children use, activate parental controls when possible, and block and report people who make them feel uncomfortable.

Corporal sahkera wooten with the bibb county sheriff office agrees and says chat rooms and video games are breeding grounds for predatory behavior.

"they should go over some safety rules with their kids" wooten says some red flags are if someone is asking children about where they are or any personal information, like a birthday or social security number.

"never give that information out" she says kids should never send pictures or descriptions of themselves to anyone over the internet... and never agree to meet up.

"the kids may think they are talking to someone their own age, but it could