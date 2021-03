Minor girl allegedly raped in Gwalior, accused nabbed

A minor girl was allegedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Accused has been arrested in the heinous crime.

While speaking to ANI, Gwalior SP, Amit Sanghi said, "The accused used to work in a shop of victim's father.

After incident took place, victim ran to Datia where she came in contact with child protection agency and filed a zero FIR.

Accused was arrested here."