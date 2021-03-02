Elders appeal citizens above 60 yrs, 45+ with comorbidities to get vaccinated in Panaji

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive entered its second phase on March 1.

The second phase of vaccination drive began in Goa's Panaji with the arrival of large numbers of senior citizens.

They appealed all the citizens above 60 years of age to get themselves vaccinated.

The program of 2nd phase has been expanded to include all citizens above 60 years of age and 45+ with comorbidities.

Also, the Co-WIN digital platform has been upgraded to its next version and private hospitals included to expand the vaccination coverage.

While speaking to ANI, the health official of Panaji Urban Health Centre, "People above 45 years with comorbid conditions have to submit medical certificate.

Past COVID-19 positive individuals have to wait for 3 months to get vaccinated."