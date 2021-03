Diamond Dallas Page's Second Act: DDPY (DDP Yoga)

Diamond Dallas Page is one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation, but his second act might rival his success on the mat.

It's called DDPY, or DDP Yoga.

Originally designed for pro athletes like himself, DDP has evolved DDPY into a workout for anyone to try and the journey was detailed in a recently released documentary "Relentless." Chris Hayre sat down with DDP to hear about it firsthand, and try out a couple moves for himself.